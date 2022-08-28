300 weapons seized at Jordan, Egypt borders this year - Israeli army

'We're enjoying major success in our battle against weapons smuggling attempts'

The Israeli military announced on Sunday increasing success this year in thwarting smuggling attempts across the Jordanian and Egyptian borders.

Since the beginning of 2022, nearly 300 illegal weapons and more than 2,000 kilos of drugs have been confiscated, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"In the past six months and following an extensive effort by the IDF and other security branches, we're enjoying major success in our battle against weapons smuggling attempts," said Brigadier General Meir Biderman, head of the Jordan Valley Brigade.

On Sunday, IDF forces along with Israel Police and Border Police thwarted an attempted weapons smuggling into Israel from Jordan -- 10 handguns were confiscated and a suspect was arrested.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563853921843658759 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The smugglers who enjoyed relative freedom in these extensive areas are now finding a different challenge.

"In the past six months our brigade has been working constantly to prevent criminal activity on the western border of the state of Israel," said Colonel Ido Sa'ad, head of the Faran Brigade along the Egyptian border.

"Our units are operating day and night in order to bring operational achievements," he added.