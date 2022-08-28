Senior Israeli official: Strong security coordination with Egypt in Sinai

Israeli officer also says that security cooperation with Jordan contributed to maintaining border security

In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS Arabic correspondent Adham Habiballah, an Israeli officer said that the recent period witnessed strong security cooperation along the border strip between the Israeli and Egyptian armies.

The two countries worked together to prevent the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

The officer also confirmed that the Israeli army thwarted dozens of attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition and drugs across the Jordanian border, and pointed out that cooperation with Jordan contributed to maintaining border security.

A report issued on Sunday by the Israeli army indicated that the security forces had foiled the smuggling of more than 300 illegal weapons and about 2,150 kilograms of drugs on the Jordanian and Egyptian borders, during the current year until now.

Some reports in Jordan stated that the Kingdom is fighting on its soil the threat of smuggling attributed to Iran, and that the latter is smuggling weapons and drugs into the Kingdom that could threaten the stability of the government.

Some sources stated that Iran is also seeking, through its arms in the region, to arm the West Bank via Jordan.