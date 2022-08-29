Suspect turns himself in after shootout - Israeli army

Wanted man barricaded himself in his home in West Bank village of Qabatiya; nine total arrests made overnight

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation was underway on Monday morning near Jenin in the West Bank, with the IDF saying that an exchange of gunfire occurred between Israeli forces and a wanted terrorism suspect in the village of Qabatiya who barricaded himself in his home.

The suspect eventually turned himself in and an M-16 weapon was found.

During the operation, armed men fired at Israeli forces from several locations and the soldiers returned fire.

In total, nine wanted persons were arrested in the overnight activities across the West Bank, the IDF said.

Israeli forces also found another M-16 weapon and ammunition during the activities.

Shots were also fired late Sunday at two IDF positions near the northern West Bank city of Nablus and the town of Silwad, near Ramallah, the IDF said.

No soldiers were wounded in the two incidents which occurred in the Binyamin and Shomron regional council areas.

Israeli soldiers returned fire and a manhunt was launched to locate the suspects, the statement said.

Tensions have escalated in recent months in the West Bank as Israeli security forces regularly carry out raids and arrest operations following a deadly wave of terror attacks against Israelis that left 19 people dead earlier this year.

On Friday evening, an Israeli security vehicle came under fire near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank, causing no casualties.

A week earlier, an Israeli bus traveling on Route 60, the main north-south highway in the West Bank, was targeted in the central West Bank, with nobody hurt.

The shots were fired from the Palestinian town of Silwad. Two Palestinians were arrested and questioned about their involvement in the shooting.