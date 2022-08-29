Israel carried out ‘countless’ operations against Iran nuke program - ex-Mossad chief

'Iran is trying to besiege Israel from the south in Gaza and from the North in Syria and Lebanon,' Cohen says

Former chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency Yossi Cohen said on Monday that Israel carried out “countless operations” against Iran’s nuclear program, when he led the agency.

Speaking at the World Zionist Organization’s event in Switzerland, marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress, Cohen said that Iranian regime “is lying to the whole world” about the military part of its nuclear program, citing “thousands of documents” obtained by Mossad that provided “clear evidence” that Tehran was misleading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“During my term as Mossad director, countless operations were conducted against Iran’s nuclear program… Without going into too many details, I can tell you the Mossad had many successes in the fight against Iran’s nuclear program. We operated around the world and on Iranian soil itself, in the very heartland of the ayatollahs,” he said.

“I can guarantee that Israel will do everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten the State of Israel,” Cohen added, stressing that “the regime in Iran is the global financier of terrorism in the world.”

“Iran is trying to besiege Israel from the south in Gaza and from the North in Syria and Lebanon,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a meeting with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, where he updated him on the emerging nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, which both politicians oppose.