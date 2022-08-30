2 Israelis wounded in shooting during unapproved visit to Nablus

The wounded are Jewish residents of Jerusalem and the settlement of Modi’in Ilit

Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning near the entrance to Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus after Palestinian gunmen opened fire on the car containing five people.

The Israelis claim they got lost on the way to the holy site and heard gunfire in their direction, and got out of the vehicle to hide in the bushes and call for help.

Israeli military forces entered the city and rescued the worshipers, evacuating them for medical treatment by ambulance and helicopter to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan and the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The Palestinians set fire to the Israelis' car after the civilians were extracted before fleeing.

The three other worshipers who were not wounded were taken for questioning by the police, as it is a legal violation to enter Area A of the West Bank - where Joseph's Tomb is located - which is under complete control of the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Israeli military, the wounded are Jewish residents of Jerusalem and the settlement of Modi’in Ilit, who failed to coordinate their travel to the site with the army and entered without permission.

The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, said after the shooting: "Once again a barbaric terrorist incident by the Palestinian Authority, which incites and encourages terrorism. It is responsible for the barbaric murder attempt.”

“We pray for the healing of the injured. I call again on behalf of the rabbis of Samaria to enter into prayer at Joseph's Tomb only in a coordinated and regulated manner with the Israeli military. Every month there are organized and coordinated entries. Unfortunately, any uncoordinated entry puts citizens at risk of death.”

Dagan called on the Israeli army to "get hold of the terrorists and eradicate the nests of murderers in Nablus. According to him, "only the full control of the Israeli army over Joseph’s Tomb will be able to maintain the safety of the faithful in Nablus."