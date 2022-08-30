Palestinian suspects surrender to Israeli army in West Bank

No casualties on the Israeli side were reported

During an Israeli army operation in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, two armed Palestinians, who are believed to be responsible for last week's shooting attack, surrendered.

The Israeli military (IDF) was carrying out an operation aimed at arresting terrorists in the region. IDF forces surrounded the home of the two wanted men, Nabil Tzuelhi and Nahad Avis, who are suspected of being responsible for the shooting attack in the settlement Shevi Shomron last Friday.

Armed men fired at the soldiers and barricaded inside the house. They surrendered shortly after the father of one of them was called to the scene and asked his son to turn himself in to the security forces.

"The IDF soldiers together with Shin Bet (domestic security agency) forces recently arrested two wanted men suspected of carrying out the shooting attack on the security vehicle in the town of Shevi Shomron last Friday," the army's statement said.

"During the searches carried out by the IDF soldiers after the two wanted men left the house, an M-16 rifle, a pistol, ammunition, tube charges and grenades were seized," the IDF spokesperson added.

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet officers for investigation. No casualties on the Israeli side were reported.

Earlier on Monday night, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on a vehicle of Jewish worshipers traveling to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus. Two Israelis were wounded.

According to the Israeli military, the victims are Jewish residents of Jerusalem and the settlement of Modi’in Ilit, who failed to coordinate their travel to the site with the army and entered without permission.