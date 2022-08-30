Unauthorized West Bank outpost demolished, third time this month

The settlers claim that the demolitions are politically motivated

Israel Police and Civil Administration personnel demolished the unauthorized West Bank outpost Ramat Migron for the third time in a month on Tuesday.

Authorities arrived at the site early morning, removing the settlers before demolishing the structures.

Ramat Migron, located northeast of Jerusalem, was first destroyed this month on August 11, then again on August 15 after it was hastily rebuilt.

Settler activists began efforts to establish a settlement at Ramat Migron in the fall of 2021. Ramat Migron is located several hundred feet from the former outpost of Migron, formerly the largest unauthorized outpost in the West Bank with a population of over 300, which was evacuated in 2012.

The outpost was demolished and rebuilt several times since then, but when rebuilt after being torn down in November 2021, it remained untouched until August of this year.

Until Tuesday, Ramat Migron was inhabited by three young families, two of which have children, and several youths.

“Within minutes, we were expelled from our home. All our furniture and personal property was tossed outside, and a tractor came and smashed the house to pieces,” said Hodaya Kehati, one of the outpost’s residents.

The settlers claim that the demolitions are politically motivated, as Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Yair Lapid seek to bolster their prospects in the November 1 elections.

While the international community considers all settlement activity illegal, Israel differentiates between legal construction, authorized by the Defense Ministry on state-owned land, and unauthorized outposts built without the necessary permits, often on private Palestinian land.