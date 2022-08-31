Israeli army says soldier died during tank exercise in north

The yet-to-be identified soldier died from head wounds sustained inside of a tank in Golan Heights

An Israeli soldier died from head wounds sustained inside a tank during an exercise in the Golan Heights, the army said in a statement on Wednesday.

The soldier, who has yet to be identified, died during activities in the "Nafach" training zone after efforts to revive the individual were unsuccessful.

Major General Amir Baram, the commander of Israel's Northern Command, held an initial debrief at the location of the incident. After the initial review, Colonel Shaul Israel, commanding officer of the 205th Brigade, was appointed to lead a team of experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.

The findings will be presented to the Chief of the General Staff.

The Military Police also launched an investigation, and their findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps.

The army said that the soldier's family was notified and that information on the soldier and funeral will be released later Wednesday.