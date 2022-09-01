Israeli defense officers urge Biden to nix Iran deal

Former senior officials sign letter to US president warning of consequences of revived nuclear accord

Dozens of former senior Israeli defense officials sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to not sign a revived nuclear deal with Iran.

"Despite your administration’s repeated declared commitment to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, this agreement creates a clear legal pathway for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons by 2031, while denying the signatories of any tools to prevent that eventuality," the letter to Biden reads.

The letter comes from the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), which describes itself as a "Zionist, security-based movement" which includes senior officers from all branches of Israel's armed forces, as well as researchers, academics and Israeli citizens.

It was signed by 32 Israeli former generals on behalf of the 5,000 members of the IDSF.

"The deal will unleash a regional nuclear arms race, in which states like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states will seek to either develop or acquire nuclear weapons to mitigate the Iranian threat," the letter continues.

Israel is opposed to a renewal of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The country is making a full-court press to scuttle a new agreement between Iran and world powers that is reportedly close to being signed.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday spoke on the phone with Biden about the deal, with the US president providing assurance of his deep commitment to Israel's security and to maintaining its capabilities against enemy threats.