Hunger strikes in Israel – Protesting administrative detention

181 – the number of days that Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian security prisoner in Israel, was on hunger strike before announcing an end to his demonstration following a deal for his release.

Awawdeh was protesting being held under administrative detention, a practice used by Israel in which detainees suspected of being a threat to national security are imprisoned for months or years without charge or trial.

His six-month strike bore fruit on the final day of August, when the alleged Palestinian Islamic Jihad member came to an agreement with Israel to be released on October 2.

“I, Khalil Awawdeh, declare and commit to refrain from returning to terror activity or commit offenses that endanger the security of the area,” read a letter that he signed in agreement. “I understand that if I break my commitment, security authorities may use all legal means at their disposal.”

In a video, Awawdeh, weighing just under 80 pounds, said he would stay in the hospital for treatment and supervision until he recovered.

“It was reciprocal – both sides wanted to bring it to an end, and Israel was ready to do it long before,” said Yohanan Tzoreff, a senior research fellow and expert in Israeli-Palestinian relations at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

“I was very afraid for his death, it could’ve brought the situation in the West Bank or Gaza to another kind of escalation,” Tzoreff told i24NEWS.

“Awawdeh would have been considered a ‘shahid’ (martyr), and Palestinians would feel that they had to do something to express their fight against Israel.”

Earlier this month, Awawdeh’s lawyer said the 40-year-old would only end his hunger strike if he was completely freed, urging that her client could “die at any moment.”

“It was only a matter of time,” Anat Litvin, director of the prisoners & detainees department at Physicians for Human Rights – Israel (PHRI), told i24NEWS. Her NGO helps people with limited or no access to health care – primarily migrants, refugees, prisoners, and administrative detainees – in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

“Either his detention was not renewed, or he died,” Litvin warned, adding: “I can’t say what his health outcomes will be. I’m not sure he will ever fully recover.”

Punishment and Prevention

Israel says administrative detention is necessary for keeping dangerous extremists off the streets without revealing sensitive intelligence. Palestinians and rights groups argue that it denies detainees the basic right of due process.

For the past six years, Awawdeh has been arrested, released, and rearrested several times over accusations of ties to the Gaza-based militant group Islamic Jihad.

Since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war – when Israel seized control of its surrounding territories, including the West Bank and Gaza – Israel has arrested thousands of Palestinians, many of them held under what is dubbed administrative detention.

They are incarcerated without a trial or charge, under allegations that they plan to commit a future offense in the realm of terror.

Litvin equated the detention method to “collective punishment” – arresting people based on suspicions, not because of “something they did or that can be proved,” but because they are believed to be involved with others who have done or plan to do something dangerous.

But the method also works to prevent terror attacks, or rather “put obstacles in the way of groups who want to make problems,” said Tzoreff. “I’m not sure there is an alternative way to stop those in the terror arena. It’s better than killing them.”

He noted that 2022 has been a period of particular escalation, referring to the wave of terror attacks on Israelis earlier this month, the three-day conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad in early August, and weekly spats of violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants across the West Bank.

“Israel is taking responsibility to respond to these activities, which means more detentions,” Tzoreff said.

According to rights groups, there were just over 600 prisoners in administrative detention in May 2022, already the highest number since 2016. But Litvin mentioned that the number recently passed 700.

The time limit for the form of detention is contingent on whether Israel decides to extend a sentence or not, and the evidence on which it is based is secret, prompting Awawdeh and many others like him – particularly over the past decade – to use hunger as a tool to protest what they consider to be a violation of international law.

“It destroys Palestinian society, of which I think Israel has an interest in being healthy,” said Litvin. “But when it doesn’t function, it goes to extremes. If you corner people, they find extreme solutions.”

‘Shouting wolf’

For those under administrative detention, there are few means to appeal their situation.

So some turn to the use of hunger, a tactic long adopted by desperate prisoners in places like Guantanamo Bay or with cases like Bobby Sands in Northern Ireland, Gandhi in India, or the “Death Fasts” of Turkish and Kurdish dissidents.

“It’s their only way to protest. The life of people detained administratively is unbearable. Some of them are kept in detention for years without knowing for what or for how long,” Litvin said.

In the first few days of a hunger strike, the body is still using energy from glucose. After that, the liver starts to process body fat until depleted, which is when the body enters “starvation mode.” At this point, the body “mines” the muscles and vital organs for energy, and loss of bone marrow becomes life-threatening.

Hunger strikers have left Israeli authorities in a bind, largely unable to reach deals with the protesting prisoners or stop images of shrill-looking strikers from circulating in the media.

In 2011, a 66-day strike by Khader Adnan, whom Israel accuses of being an Islamic Jihad senior official, helped usher in an era of individual hunger strikes to protest administrative detention.

Kayed al-Fasfos last year went on a 131-day hunger strike in protest of his detention without a charge or trial, before being released on December 5.

In January 2022, a 141-day hunger strike by Hisham Abu Hawash, accused of being involved in plans to attack Israelis, came close to inciting a conflict between Israel and both of Gaza’s main extremist groups.

"Experts say after 45 days, a hunger strike is life-threatening. They start having severe neurological symptoms that might be irreversible. After day 55, they can die at any moment,” Litvin said.

But she noted that these days, strikers take vitamins or substances like salt and sugar to maintain their electrolytes, according to what they decide is best for them, “so they can hold on for 180 days,” like Awawdeh.

“It seems like we are shouting ‘wolf’. These strikers look horrible, with severe symptoms, we warn they could die, then they don’t. So even if they are in the media from time to time, nothing really changes.”

AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian who was on hunger strike for several months, lies in bed at Asaf Harofeh Hospital in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, on August 24, 2022.

Question of balance

Israel has long struggled to address these strikes – whether they are done collectively or individually – which are also often joined by international criticisms of the open-ended detentions themselves.

Rights groups routinely denounce Israel for what the United Nations calls the Jewish state’s “promiscuous” use of administrative detention. Last year, a UN expert referred to the policy as “ripe for abuse and maltreatment.”

But Tzoreff was quick to suggest that in Israel’s shoes, “I’m not so sure they would behave any differently.”

To the researcher, it’s a question of balance.

“It’s one of the most important dilemmas in democratic societies who deal with security threats,” he said, asking: “How can we keep security without taking away freedom? How far can we go without a boomerang effect of triggering more attacks?”

“I don’t think there’s a better way to deal with the threat of terror attacks. We can and should limit it, but to avoid it cannot be done, nor should it be.”