Israel's PM Lapid discusses Iran nuclear deal with Mossad chief

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday held a meeting with the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency David Barnea ahead of his trip to the United States next week for talks on the Iran nuclear deal.

"The meeting focused on the nuclear deal with Iran and the Mossad chief's preparation for the continuation of the Israeli effort on this issue," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Barnea will head to the US to meet with senior US officials to discuss the emerging deal between Iran and world powers. The Mossad chief previously said that Washington shouldn't rush into the agreement, calling it "a complete lie."

Earlier on Wednesday, Lapid spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden about ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's nuclear program. During the call, Biden emphasized his deep commitment to the security of Israel and to maintaining its capabilities against enemy threats.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borell said on Wednesday that he hoped for an Iranian nuclear agreement "in the days to come," against the backdrop of consultations between Biden and Lapid, who strongly opposes the deal.

"I hope that in the days to come we will not lose this momentum and that we will be able to conclude the agreement," Borrell said at the end of an informal meeting of European foreign ministers in Prague, Czech Republic.