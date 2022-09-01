'It’s a disaster for Israel' - defense official on Iran nuke deal

Amir Avivi says the emerging deal will allow Iran to become a nuclear 'superpower'

Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi, director of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) told i24NEWS on Thursday why he believes a deal between Iran and world powers on Tehran's nuclear program would be “a disaster for Israel.”

“I think it’s very important that the American establishment and also the EU understand that the vast majority of officers, also those who are retired and in reserve, think that this agreement between the US, Europe, and Iran is a disaster," Avivi said.

The director previously initiated a letter sent to US President Joe Biden from former senior Israeli defense officials urging the American leader to not sign a revived nuclear deal with Iran.

"It’s a disaster for Israel, it’s a disaster for the Middle East, and a disaster for the whole globe,” Avivi, who was a deputy commander for the Gaza Strip division of the Israeli army, told i24NEWS.

He praised the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, for “speaking very clearly” against the deal that would allow Iran to become a nuclear “superpower.”

Barnea’s comments criticizing Washington for “rushing into a deal that is a complete lie” were later condemned by Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid, despite him also opposing the agreement with Iran.

“Basically, the agreement legally paves the way to enrich as much uranium as they want (starting) from 2031, which means they will have the ability in a week or two to produce even a hundred nuclear bombs,” Avivi stressed.

He added that as a result, other countries in the Middle East would have to join the nuclear race to protect themselves.

“If the deal is signed, obviously Israel will need to demand to get all the capabilities it needs in order to be able to defend itself by itself and take care of this threat, and also try to convince the US that if there is a need, they should join in a military operation. I think this will be the only option left on the table."

Commenting on the announcement made earlier on Thursday about the purchase of four Boeing refueling aircraft by the US for the Israeli Air Force, Avivi compared Washington’s actions with giving Israel “some toys” to deal with the threat that “will push the whole Middle East towards war.”

“Once there are no sanctions, tens of billions of dollars will be used by the Iranians to weaponize [Lebanon's] Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad [in Gaza],” he underlined.