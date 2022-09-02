West Bank: IDF arrest 3 suspected terrorists

Rifle used in last month's bus shooting seized

Israeli security forces arrested three suspected Palestinian terrorists in raids in the West Bank town of Silwad overnight Thursday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Palestinians shot at the forces who returned fire; there were no casualties on the Israeli side. The forces also seized an M-16 assault rifle suspected having been used in a shooting attack on an Israeli bus last month.

As the soldiers were making their exit, rioters in Silwad hurled rocks at them. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal measures.

In Jenin, soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity and apprehended a wanted terror suspect. During the activity, a suspect shot live fire at the soldiers and others hurled Molotov cocktails. No Israeli soldiers were hurt in the operation.