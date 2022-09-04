Erdan blasts Iran's demands in i24NEWS interview

'I think it's quite clear that Iran only wants to continue with its nuclear deception,' says Gilad Erdan

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, gave i24NEWS an exclusive interview regarding Iran and the ongoing nuclear deal negotiations.

Erdan noted that Israel's "position hasn't changed," saying, "We opposed the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) back in 2015, and we continue to strongly oppose this potential deal with Iran to revive, basically, the old JCPOA."

"And why we oppose it so strongly is because this potential nuclear deal doesn't do even the one thing that it was aimed to do- meaning to stop a nuclear Iran."

He noted that as restrictions are lifted from Iran, "they will be able to enrich uranium without any limitations, they'll be able to use advanced centrifuges, so it's going to legitimize Iran acquiring nuclear weapons."

Erdan blasted what he called Iran's "audacity" after the country's top diplomat demanded that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog drop the issue of three undeclared sites.

"I think it's quite clear that Iran only wants to continue with its nuclear deception," he told i24NEWS.

"And if this happens, if the IAEA is going to close without any explanation this probe, I think it is going to totally lose, its credibility. And it won't be able to function in the future because no one is going to trust whatever this watchdog is going to say."

He also criticized the United States Biden administration, stating, "When the Biden White House took office, they mentioned non-stop, 'We want a longer and stronger deal with Iran encompassing terrorism, encompassing ballistic missiles, encompassing everything outside of the nuclear accord.'"

"That message of longer and stronger slowly but surely dissipated from the language they have been using. It's obvious at this point that it's not going to happen."

Erdan noted, "If a deal is signed, it conveys a clear message to all the terrorist organizations around the world that there are no consequences whatsoever to the malign activities of Iran," adding that Iran gives aid to Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

"So, what is the message that will be conveyed to this rogue state once the world will surrender to its demands?"