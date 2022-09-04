West Bank: Five wounded as shots fired at Israeli soldiers' bus in Jordan Valley

Following the incident Highway 57 and Alon Highway were closed to traffic

Local media reported a shooting toward a bus containing Israeli soldiers in the West Bank's Jordan Valley on Sunday, with two Palestinian suspects arrested shortly after.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to the two wounded by gunfire, reportedly in moderate condition and fully conscious.

Another three people on the bus were lightly hurt by glass shrapnel. The wounded were evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and Ha’Emek Hospital in Afula by helicopter.

"We saw two gunshot victims outside of the bus who were being treated by Israeli military medics and other people who were at the scene," said Senior MDA EMT Matti Carmi. "One is a 60-year-old male, and the other is a younger man. They were fully conscious and communicating with us."

Following the incident, which took place on Route 508 near the settlement of Hamra, Highway 57 and Alon Highway were closed to traffic.

The bus was reportedly struck by bullets from a car that was passing it, the attackers fleeing the scene soon after. Unconfirmed reports also state that the attackers threw Molotov cocktails at the bus.

Shortly after, Israeli authorities arrested two Palestinians believed to have carried out the attack and a third suspect reportedly fled. The terrorists' vehicle caught fire during their escape, according to Israeli media reports, injuring the Palestinians. Several firearms were found at the scene.

This comes amid rising tensions in the West Bank, as Israel's military continues Operation "Break the Wave," which was launched after 19 people were killed in terror attacks throughout Israel and the West Bank.

The night before the attack, Israel's army arrested three wanted suspects throughout the West Bank.

On Saturday, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf reportedly expressed concern to Israeli officials over the West Bank escalation caused by the arrests. According to the report, Israel responded that it does not want the security situation to deteriorate and this is why it is conducting arrests.