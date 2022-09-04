Iranian hackers publish Mossad chief’s medical records

Leaked files were revealed ahead of Barnea’s flight to the US for a series of meetings on Iran nuclear deal

A group of hackers linked to Iran on Sunday published personal photos and medical records of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea.

The materials allegedly obtained from his wife’s cell phone were revealed ahead of Barnea’s flight to Washington Monday for a series of meetings with senior US officials on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which the Mossad chief strongly opposes.

The leaked files published in the group’s Telegram account include blood tests, medical examinations and even a photo of Barnea from the 2016 Judo Championship in Tel Aviv. Last week the same hackers published an apparent photo from a dental appointment.

Earlier in March, the same Telegram account published other personal documents allegedly belonging to the Mossad chief. While Israel claimed these were old materials obtained from the phone of Barnea’s wife, the leak also included a pay stub from 2020.

On Wednesday, Barnea met with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid to discuss his upcoming trip to the US and talks on the emerging nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Israeli officials have repeatedly urged Washington to halt the deal saying it would threaten both Israel's national security and stability in the Middle East.