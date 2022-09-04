Two people wounded in grenade attack in West Bank

An improvised explosive device, allegedly a grenade, was thrown from a passing vehicle

Two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel on Sunday evening as a result of an attack on a military position near the village Nabi Saleh in the West Bank.

According to initial reports, an improvised explosive device, allegedly a grenade, was thrown from a passing vehicle.

The attackers fled the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, seven people were wounded in a shooting attack on a bus carrying new recruits in the Jordan Valley. Two suspects were arrested.

They were identified as Muhammed and Walid Turkman from the Jenin area in the northern West Bank. The third suspect, who is believed to be their relative, escaped.

The detained attackers are being questioned by the Shin Bet security agency.