Israeli forces arrest 17 terrorism suspects overnight

Soldiers also searched for a third suspect from Sunday's shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley

Israeli forces arrested 17 terrorism suspects in the West Bank overnight from Sunday to Monday as part of Operation "Break the Wave," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced.

The soldiers from the IDF, Shin Bet internal security service and Israel Border Police also searched for a third suspect from Sunday's shooting attack on a bus containing Israeli soldiers in the West Bank's Jordan Valley.

Seven people were wounded in the attack that comes amid a wave of violence in the West Bank, including most recently an improvised explosive device attack on a military outpost on Sunday night that lightly wounded four soldiers.

The arrests are part of Israel's ongoing counterterrorism operation as a response to a deadly outbreak of Palestinian terrorism earlier this year that killed 19 Israelis.

The search for the third suspect took place in the town of Tubas in the area of ​​the Bekaa and Emekim regional division.

In the Beit Ilma refugee camp, Israeli forces encountered stones, Molotov cocktails and explosives thrown in their direction, with the soldiers firing at several suspects.

In the Hebron area, Israeli forces confiscated around $3,000 suspected of being destined for terrorism and weapons, weapons parts and ammunition.

No casualties were reported on the Israeli side.