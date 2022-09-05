Israel, US hold joint missile defense drill amid Iranian threat

'The combination of different systems significantly improves our forces’ readiness to face evolving threats'

The Israel’s Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) held a joint simulation training exercise together with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israeli Air Defense Command, and the US Air and Missile Defense Task Force aimed at protecting Israel from ballistic threats amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

The drill was carried out at the Israeli Test-Bed (ITB) battle lab that can simulate both Israeli and American air defense systems. During the exercise, which took place late July, the Israeli forces operated the Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome air defense systems, while the American forces operated the Patriot, Aegis, and THAAD systems.

“This exercise represents another step in our extensive cooperation with the American air and missile defense forces,” Moshe Patel, head of the IMDO, said, adding that the battle lab was developed at Elbit Systems by the IMDO and the MDA over the past thirty years and “is constantly adapting to meet the challenges posed by our dynamic arena."

“The combination of the different systems significantly improves our forces’ readiness to face evolving threats on several fronts simultaneously,” he noted.

Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, also praised the successful exercise and “the continued progress in Israel's air defense capabilities.”

"The relationship between Israel and the US continues to grow stronger in face of the region’s increasing threats and challenges, in order to maintain our security and regional stability,” he said.

“Combining forces, sharing knowledge, and strengthening the air defense of the Middle East is a message to our enemies and to our partners - we are strong together, and we are ready to stand together against any challenge - from the air, land, sea, and the cyber arena," the minister, who recently returned from a trip to Washington and CENTCOM headquarters, added.

Israel and the US have previously signed an agreement under which Washington will assist the Jewish State with missile defense in times of war. As Iran that possesses a big arsenal of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles is getting closer to signing the landmark nuclear deal with the US and world powers, Israeli defense officials have been voicing concerns about the threats the deal poses to the national security of the Jewish state.