Israel: 1,500 Palestinians arrested in Operation ‘Break the Wave’

'Our mission is to thwart terrorism. We will reach every city, neighborhood, alley, house... for that purpose'

Israel’s army said security forces arrested more than 1,500 Palestinians in almost daily raids in the West Bank since launching a counterterrorism operation in response to a string of deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

“In view of a serious increase in the scope of attacks in the [army], several months ago, the [army] embarked on Operation ‘Break the Wave’ and significantly increased its activities to counterterrorism,” said Israel’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi.

“As part of the operation so far, about 1,500 wanted persons have been arrested and hundreds of terrorist attacks have been thwarted,” he added at a conference marking the conclusion to the major military drill dubbed "Chariots of Fire” that ended in June.

Between mid-March and early May, 19 people were killed in a series of terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank, prompting the Israeli army to launch Operation “Break the Wave.”

“Part of the increase in terrorism stems from the exhaustion of the Palestinian security mechanisms leading to a lack of governance in certain areas of [the West Bank], and these are fertile ground for the growth of terrorism,” Kochavi continued.

“As always, even in the face of this development, our test is one – protecting the citizens of the State of Israel, and our mission is to thwart terrorism. We will reach every city, neighborhood, alley, house, or basement for that purpose.”

“Our activity will continue and we are prepared to increase it according to the need,” he added.