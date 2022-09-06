One killed as Israeli army demolishes home of terrorist in Jenin

Israel's military issued the demolition order on Hazem's house in May

Israel's army overnight on Tuesday demolished the home of a Palestinian terrorist, Ra’ad Hazem, in the West Bank city of Jenin.

According to several media reports, a Palestinian man was killed and several others wounded in clashes with Israeli troops.

In early April, Hazem killed three Israelis - Tomer Morad, Eytam Magini and Barak Lufan - and wounded 11 others in a shooting attack on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff street.

Hazem went on the run and was found hiding near a mosque in Jaffa after the search. He was killed in a shootout with security officers.

Israel's military issued the demolition order on Hazem's house in May. The Jewish state often demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out terrorist attacks as a punitive measure.

April's terrorist attack was one of several earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of 19 inside Israel and the West Bank.

These attacks sparked Operation "Break the Wave," in which over 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested in near-daily Israeli military raids in the West Bank spanning several months.

Overnight Sunday, security forces arrested 17 suspects across the West Bank, confiscating weapons, weapons parts, ammunition and funds.

Rising violence and tensions in the West Bank have reportedly concerned US officials, including US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

“We are in a very complex period here, which is not over yet,” a senior Israeli military official told reporters Sunday.