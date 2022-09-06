Israel: Mother, daughter killed in Lod shooting

The other twin girl was also wounded and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition

A 34-year-old mother and one of her 14-year-old twin daughters were killed on Monday night in a shooting in the city of Lod in central Israel.

The other twin girl was also wounded and was rushed to the Shamir Medical Center in serious condition. The three victims were Arab-Israeli residents of Lod.

According to the pictures released by Israeli police, the family was in a car when the attack happened. The mother was identified by Hebrew media as Manar Hajaj. She was unpacking groceries from the vehicle when shots were fired at her and her daughters from close range.

No arrests have been made so far as police launched an investigation into the killings that are believed to be of criminal nature. Evidence has been collected from the shooting scene on Harav Kook street.

A wave of crime has been recorded in Israel’s Arab communities in recent weeks. Earlier on Sunday, a renowned journalist Nidal Agbaria was shot dead in his car in the Arab city of Umm-al-Fahm in northern Israel.