Drug smuggling attempt thwarted at Egyptian border

Israeli troops confiscate 55 pounds of narcotics worth an estimated $146,000

Israeli troops on Tuesday morning thwarted an attempt to smuggle 55 pounds worth of narcotics across the border from Egypt, Israel's army said.

The drugs seized by the soldiers were estimated to be worth $146,000, according to the army.

The confiscated drugs were transferred to Israel Police for processing.

No arrests were made as the suspects reportedly threw the package over the border and fled back to Egypt.

Last month, Israeli soldiers busted a drug-smuggling cell operating across the Egyptian border. They confiscated 110 pounds of drugs worth over $585 million.

An Israeli officer told i24NEWS that the recent period witnessed strong security cooperation along the border strip between the Israeli and Egyptian armies as the two countries worked together to prevent the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

The Israeli military in late August announced increasing success this year in thwarting smuggling attempts across the Jordanian and Egyptian borders.

Since the beginning of 2022, nearly 300 illegal weapons and more than 4,400 pounds of drugs were confiscated, according to Israel's army.