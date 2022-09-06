Omri Goren is given a three-year sentence on charges of spying for an enemy entity

A former Israeli house cleaner for Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz at his private residence was convicted on Tuesday on charges of spying for Iranian hackers.

The Rishon LeZion District Court found Omri Goren, a 38-year-old resident of Lod, guilty of attempting to pass on information to an enemy entity. He was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal that saw espionage charges originally included in the indictment dropped.

“[Goren] is not a spy and this isn’t a spying scandal,” said Goren’s lawyers Gal Wolf and Anat Yaari, adding: “This is a man who found himself entangled in debt and identified a security breach.”

According to the indictment, Goren – who was arrested in November 2021 – contacted hackers from the Iranian-affiliated Black Shadow group via Telegram and offered to provide them with information on Gantz in exchange for money.

He got the idea to contact the hackers after reports appeared in the media earlier in 2021, chronicling the group's hacking attempts against Israeli targets.

The indictment explained how Goren contacted the group under a false identity, that he worked for the Defense Ministry. He then sent them photographs of a number of items in Gantz’s house to prove his intentions.

Goren largely admitted to the allegations against him throughout the investigation, but continues to deny that he knowingly offered to help Iran.

“Who says it was the Iranians? It was hackers on Telegram,” he told reporters in December.

This is not the first time Gantz was the target of espionage. In March 2019, his mobile phone was hacked, reportedly by a group also linked to Iran.