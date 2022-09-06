Israel targets Aleppo airport - Syrian state media

Rights group says missiles hit military positions in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zur

Israel launched an air raid targeting Aleppo airport, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday evening.

The Syrian military said that the runway was out of service due to the strike, which they said included missiles launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the port city of Latakia.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that missiles hit military positions in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zur. It indicated that the missiles were likely fired by Israeli forces.

An explosion was also reported in Latakia.

This is a developing story