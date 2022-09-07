US to press Israel over military rules after Abu Akleh probe

Israel's army probe revealed that Al Jazeera journalist was likely mistakenly shot by an Israeli soldier

The US State Department said on Tuesday Washington would press Israel to reconsider its military rules of engagement following Israel's army probe into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was likely mistakenly shot by an Israeli soldier in May.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel clarified Washington’s position on the results of the military review conducted by the Israeli side that were announced on Monday.

“We’re going to continue to press our Israeli partners to closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagement and consider additional steps to mitigate the risk of civilian harm, protect journalists and prevent similar tragedies in the future. That is a key goal for us,” he said at a regular briefing.

Washington earlier welcomed Israel’s probe into the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist who was shot during a firefight while covering the Israeli army raid in the West Bank. However, Abu Akleh’s family remained unsatisfied with the results of the investigation.

The Biden administration has been pressuring Israel to review its open-fire policies with Secretary of State Antony Blinken raising the issue during his calls with Israeli counterparts.

The rules in question require soldiers to shout at a suspect to halt activities, firing into the air, and only using lethal force in case of direct threat.