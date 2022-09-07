US tells Israel that Iran nuclear deal is 'off the table' - report

Biden reportedly told Lapid in recent talks that atomic accord will not be signed in foreseeable future

The United States has conveyed to Israel that a new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is "off the table," according to a report in Hebrew media.

US President Joe Biden and other administration officials told Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid in recent talks that the nuclear agreement would not be signed in the foreseeable future.

Israel has been vocally opposed to a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that former US president Donald Trump withdrew the US from in 2018 in favor of punishing sanctions on the regime in Tehran.

According to Zman Yisrael, the scrapping of the nuclear deal is a political achievement for Lapid as Israel approaches another round of parliamentary elections this November and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempts to unseat Lapid.

The current premier could highlight the stopping of a nuclear deal during his campaign against Netanyahu, who has relentlessly attacked Lapid on this issue.

The agreement was apparently derailed by Iran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stop its monitoring of the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities. According to the report, Israel pressured the Americans to keep the issue of the UN atomic watchdog's monitoring activities on the table during negotiations.