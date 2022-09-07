Syrian military arrests 5 after Aleppo airstrike - rights group

Assad regime's forces detain people near airport over suspected 'communication with enemy parties'

The Syrian military arrested five people following Tuesday night's strikes targeting Aleppo's airport that killed three and wounded five others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based war monitor said that Assad regime forces detained the people in the vicinity of the airport over suspected "communication with enemy parties."

The monitoring group attributed the attack to Israel, counting six strikes that damaged the runway and put the airport out of service. The Syrian military said that missiles were launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the port city of Latakia.

Syria's Foreign Ministry also blamed Israel for the attack, saying that the strikes amount to war crimes and calling for Israel to be held accountable.

"Syria will exercise its legitimate right to defend its land and people by any means necessary," the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Tuesday night's strike on Aleppo airport was the 24th Israeli attack on Syrian territory so far in 2022, the war monitor said.

It was the second reported strike on the airport in less than a week.

Israel allegedly attacked multiple points in the country last Wednesday, targeting depots attributed to Iran and Hezbollah positions.