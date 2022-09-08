Certificates of appreciation were awarded to 7 pioneering operations

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar attended an official ceremony on Thursday to present certificates of appreciation to the country's internal security service.

Lapid and Bar presented the Prime Minister's Certificate of Appreciation for an intelligence-operational achievement for 2021 at the agency's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to seven pioneering operations, to women and men who took part in leadership, as well as to representatives of security agencies working in cooperation with the Shin Bet.

Selected operations are classified intelligence or technology operations conducted over the past year by the Shin Bet in areas that have resulted in intelligence breakthroughs and made significant contributions to state security, including counterterrorism, counterintelligence, tool development and technological superiority.

Among the operations that received an award were an operation to expose large-scale Hamas military infrastructure in the West Bank and the foiling of a plan to carry out attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

"The Shin Bet has thwarted hundreds of attacks since the beginning of the year. Shooting attacks, explosives, suicides and kidnappings. You are not working against a static reality, but against a changing reality. What is ahead of us is a series of arenas that are very different from each other, and a series of challenges that are very different from each other," Lapid said.

"I admire you. Your intellect, your values ​​and your organizational culture. I am not the only one who admires you. Intelligence organizations from around the world come here regularly to learn from the Israeli Shin Bet to fight terrorism," he continued.

Bar said that "behind the operations and the projects, there is planning, technology and processes, but above all excellent people, determined and full of ideas, and they are the ones who are appreciated above all."