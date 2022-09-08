Israel: Man arrested in south Tel Aviv carrying weapons

The suspect was arrested for questioning; he reportedly confessed to planning to carry out terrorist attack

A Palestinian man carrying weapons was arrested in Jaffa, south Tel Aviv, Israeli police reported on Thursday.

"Tel Aviv District Police identified a man in Jaffa who raised their suspicions and upon examination, it was discovered that he was an illegal resident" possessing a Carlo submachine gun and two pipe bombs, the police spokesperson said.

The suspect from the West Bank city of Nablus was arrested near the Clock Square in Jaffa and taken to a police station for questioning.

He confessed to planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the center of Tel Aviv later Thursday night. According to police officials, the suspect was previously arrested last May carrying a knife near the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Police spokesperson Israeli police confiscated a Carlo submachine gun from a suspect arrested in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 8, 2022.

Some reports also suggested that there were two suspects with the other one still on the move.

The traffic was blocked in the Jaffa area due to the police activities.