Mossad chief tells US officials Israel won’t ‘stand by’ as Iran deceives world

David Barnea presented 'sensitive intelligence materials' in the round of meetings with American officials

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency’s head David Barnea concluded a round of security meetings with senior US officials on Thursday, during which he emphasized that the Jewish state would not stand by while Iran continues to deceive the world.

On Monday, Barnea left for Washington to convince American partners to halt the emerging nuclear deal with Iran. According to an official statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, he met with Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray, and other national security officials in the US State Department.

The Mossad chief presented “sensitive intelligence materials” in the round of meetings, and “emphasized that Israel will not be able to stand by while Iran continues to deceive the world.”

His American colleagues responded by confirming that the US would continue “to be committed to the security of the State of Israel” and will “act in full cooperation” with Jerusalem, including “regional issues in the Middle East” that concern the country’s security.

American officials also stressed that “they will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”

Barnea previously voiced his concerns about the possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran, Washington, and its allies. He urged the US not to rush "into an agreement that is a complete lie.”

Other Israeli defense officials also opposed the deal, claiming that Tehran would use the lifting of sanctions as an opportunity to threaten Israel’s security.