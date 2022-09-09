Israel readies for potential major operation in West Bank

'Israel is taking responsibility, because the Palestinian Authority is not ready for it'

Ahead of the Jewish holidays at the end of the month, Israeli security forces are on high alert amid a resurgence of tensions in the West Bank, as Israel’s army is reportedly preparing for a major counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian territory.

A military source stressed to Channel 12 News that “the next few days will be testing times. Wherever the Palestinian Authority (PA) does not act, Israel will intervene and increase its actions,” referring to the West Bank’s governing body.

Israel is working to pressure PA President Mahmoud Abbas to prioritize suppressing violence in territories from which it breeds more often than other locales.

“The Palestinian Authority is in a very weak situation, it has lost a lot of legitimacy with the Palestinian people,” said Yohanan Tzoreff, a Senior Research Fellow at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

He told i24NEWS that many Palestinians want Abbas out of the government and that the PA’s security system “doesn’t have the same ability or power to do what it used to do.”

“[The PA] won’t go into refugee camps in Jenin or Nablus to make arrests or prevent people from planning any kind of terror attacks,” Tzoreff, an expert in Israeli-Palestinian relations, continued.

“So, Israel is taking responsibility, because the Palestinian Authority is not ready for it.”

Additional Israeli security personnel was stationed along the separation border between Israel and the West Bank, and troops will be reinforced during the holidays, particularly in Jewish settlements.

Israel’s army and the Shin Bet domestic security agency announced the arrest of suspected terrorists who are accused of shooting at a bus and army positions in the West Bank earlier this week.

This morning, an Israeli was shot and wounded while driving near Huwara village in the northern West Bank. The day prior, an attack was foiled in Tel Aviv when authorities arrested a Palestinian man from Nablus armed with pipe bombs and a gun.

Israel experienced a wave of terror attacks around and during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holy holiday of Passover earlier this month, during which 19 people were killed.