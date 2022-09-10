Security forces seized illegal weapons in raid

Israeli security forces arrested three suspected terrorists overnight Saturday in an operation that included the confiscation of illegal weapon parts throughout the West Bank.

It was a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet security agency and the Border Guard.

The raid took place in the Palestinian villages of Bir El Basha and Kabatia; in the former, soldiers confiscated illegal weapon parts.

No Israeli soldiers were hurt in the course of the operation.

The detainees were taken for further investigation by the security forces.

Ahead of the Jewish holidays at the end of the month, Israeli security forces are on high alert amid a resurgence of tensions in the West Bank, as Israel’s army is readying for a major counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian territory.

A military source said on Friday that “the next few days will be testing times. Wherever the Palestinian Authority (PA) does not act, Israel will intervene and increase its actions,” referring to the West Bank’s governing body.