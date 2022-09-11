Shin Bet chief: Iran 'the fundamental problem' in region

'We can only imagine the future scope of influence, if a nuclear agreement is signed'

The head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security service on Sunday warned against a renewal of the Iran nuclear deal, saying that it would lead to increasing instability in the region.

"Iran is not only a nuclear problem - it is the fundamental problem of the Middle East," Ronen Bar remarked during a speech at the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in the central Israeli city of Herzliya.

"We can only imagine the future scope of influence, if a nuclear agreement is signed and the Iranian coffers are enriched with an additional $85 billion, some of which will be designated, apparently for the purposes of terrorism and the influence and strengthening of organizations like [Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine]."

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides also addressed the conference, emphasizing that the escalating tensions in the West Bank are just as much of a threat to Israeli security as Iran and its terrorist proxies.

While reassuring that the administration of US President Joe Biden will not allow the regime in Tehran to obtain nuclear capabilities, Nides indicated that the reality on the ground in the West Bank cannot be allowed to worsen.

“I try to keep the vision of the two-state solution alive. I fundamentally believe that to keep Israel a democratic state, we need a two-state solution. I want to change the situation on the ground to make that possible, to keep that vision alive," the US envoy said.

“It is important for us not to lose sight of what could happen if the Palestinian situation gets worse, especially in the West Bank,” Nides added.