Shin Bet chief: Israel's instability encourages terrorism

Captured terrorists admit to closely monitoring rift inside Israel, Ronen Bar says

The head of Israel's security agency says that the most complex challenge it is facing is Israel itself.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar said on Sunday that the instability and internal discord within Israel is fodder for terrorist organizations to attack Israel.

Bar said that Shin Bet has interrogated captured terrorists, who have admitted they are closely monitoring the rift inside Israel.

This comes 50 days until Israelis go to the polls in a severely divided election.

His comments were at the annual conference of the Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University in the central Israeli city of Herzliya.

Five-hundred attendees from security services around the world are attending the event to strategize on countering terrorism. They are hearing from about 130 speakers during the course of the event, including 40 keynote speakers and 15 panel discussions.

David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad national intelligence agency, is scheduled to address the conference on Monday.

The number one topic of discussion during the conference is Iran. In his comments, Bar also discussed the Iranian threat.

"Iran is not only a nuclear problem - it is the fundamental problem of the Middle East," he said.