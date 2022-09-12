'Break the Wave': Israeli forces arrest 12 terrorism suspects

Raids conducted across West Bank as part of months-long counterterrorism operation

Israel's months-long Operation "Break the Wave" continued overnight Sunday into Monday with the army reporting the arrests of 12 terrorism suspects across the West Bank.

Nightly raids of Palestinian towns and villages are being conducted by security forces in response to a series of terrorist attacks earlier this year that killed 19 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police were active in the towns of Surif, Bayt Awa and Khirbat Carmel as well as the Ayda and Jalazone refugee camps, Silwad and Al-Ram.

Four Palestinian terrorism suspects were arrested and weapons were confiscated in Jenin. During this operation, shots were fired at Israeli soldiers along with the throwing of explosives and Molotov cocktails. Troops returned fire, hitting one person.

Another suspect tried to escape and was shot by Israeli forces under arrest protocols.

Palestinian media reported at least two Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces.

Weapons were also seized in Beit Jala and Abu Dis and two suspects were arrested.