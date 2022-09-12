Head of Israel's Mossad: 'No immunity' for Iran

'We will not take part in this charade. We will not close our eyes to the proven truth,' David Barnea warns

The head of Israel's Mossad national intelligence agency, David Barnea, warned that the emerging nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers would "not provide immunity" for Tehran.

Barnea stated in his first public speech since taking office that the nuclear deal was "based on Iranian lies."

"Iran has sought to build a nuclear weapon that endangers Israel’s existence. The deal will easily help them reach this goal under international legitimization."

He continued during a counter-terrorism conference at Reichmann University that “even if a deal is signed, it will not provide immunity from Mossad operations.”

“We will not take part in this charade. We will not close our eyes to the proven truth. The Iranian regime will have no immunity,” he warned.

Barnea said that the talks "do not constitute a restraining factor in any way. On the contrary, terrorist activity is also expanding to the soil of the United States and Europe."

He also revealed that the Mossad thwarted "dozens of Iranian terror attacks," including in Cyprus, Turkey and Colombia.

“It is not the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is the terror republic of Iran," Barnea stated. "This has been the decade of Islamic terror."

He warned the Iranian leadership that they "must understand that attacks against Israel or Israelis, directly or indirectly by proxies, will be met with a painful response against those responsible, on Iranian soil."

On Monday, Tehran, Israel’s arch-foe, announced that it had developed a long-range drone "designed to strike Tel Aviv and Haifa" within Israel.