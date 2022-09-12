Israel's Gantz shows map of 10 CERS facilities in Syria

'The sites that I reveal to you... constitute a significant potential threat to the region and to Israel'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday revealed a map of 10 different military facilities across Syria used by Iran.

Iran used the facilities in Syria's Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS) in Masyaf to produce advanced missiles and weapons.

While speaking at The Jerusalem Post conference in New York, Gantz said, “Iran is building terror industries in Syria for its needs. Recently it started building advanced industries in Yemen and Lebanon as well. This trend must be stopped."

“Under the vision of Qassem Soleimani, Iran transformed CERS into production facilities for mid and long-range, precise missiles and weapons, provided to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies,” Gantz said. “In other words, it became yet another Iranian front – a factory for advanced, strategic weapons.”

Israel's Defense Ministry A map of Syrian military sites reportedly involved in manufacturing advanced missiles for Iran, revealed by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz while in New York, US, on September 12, 2022.

“The sites that I reveal to you on the map, and in particular the underground site in Masyaf where precision missiles are manufactured, constitute a significant potential threat to the region and to Israel."

This comes amid an uptick in airstrikes in Syria that have been attributed to Israel, including in Masyaf and two major Syrian airports.

Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International (ISI) released images showing that strikes destroyed several buildings along with hundreds of Iranian-made missiles. The firm also detailed the damaged airport, noting the runway was out of service.

ISI – ImageSat International The impacts of airstrikes attributed to Israel on a runway at Aleppo airport in Syria, September 6, 2022.

“In addition to CERS, the Iranians are currently working to build missile and weapon industries in Lebanon and Yemen," Gantz continued.

"If this trend will not be stopped, within a decade, there will be advanced Iranian industries across the region, producing weapons and spreading terror.”