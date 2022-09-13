'Break the Wave': 5 arrested in West Bank operation

During the operation, explosives were thrown at the soldiers, and gunfire was heard in the area

The Israeli army, the internal security service and border guards carried out operations overnight Monday-Tuesday in several West Bank centers.

Raids were carried out in Anta, Yatta and Beit Awa villages, among others.

Israeli soldiers operated in the Alta refugee camp in the Shomron Regional Division area and arrested a wanted man suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

During the operation, explosives were thrown at the soldiers, and gunfire was heard in the area. The soldiers returned fire, and a hit was detected.

In the villages of Eilar and Ertah in the Menasha Regional Division area, Israeli military forces arrested two wanted persons on suspicion of terrorist activity.

Two other wanted persons were arrested by security forces in the village of Silwad in the Benyamin Regional Division area and in the Daheisha refugee camp in the Etzion Division area.

The military also conducted an operation in the village of A-Tawani to search for suspects who were throwing stones at Israeli vehicles on the nearby highway yesterday in Ma'on near Hebron.

Upon entering the village, the soldiers were pelted with stones, with Israeli forces responding with riot control. There were no injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

Those arrested were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

The raids were carried out as part of Operation “Break the Wave,” which began earlier this year in response to a wave of terrorist attacks that killed 19 people inside Israel and the West Bank.