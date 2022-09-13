Israel: Terrorists plan to incite violence at Temple Mount - official

Security assessment held ahead of Jewish High Holidays

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a security assessment with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ahead of the Jewish High Holidays.

A senior official present at the meeting told Hebrew media that there were “concrete warnings that terrorist groups are planning to incite violence around the Temple Mount."

Jerusalem's Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism, and the Al Aqsa Mosque - which sits atop the mount - is the third holiest site in Islam.

The holy place is often the scene of violence.

According to the official, Israel Police issued orders to Jewish and Arab activists not to approach the site during the holidays, which begin later this month. According to Kan public broadcaster, restraining orders were handed out due to the solid intelligence that authorities were dealing with.

Rosh Hashanah starts at sunset on September 25 and ends at nightfall on September 27, while Yom Kippur lasts from the evening of October 4 until the following evening.