'Our Israeli partners have in recent days provided us with additional information,' says Ned Price

Israel recently gave the Biden administration information intended to justify the military raids on seven Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

Price did not provide more details on the intelligence that led Israel to close the human rights organizations on August 18 or the US's reaction.

“Our Israeli partners have in recent days provided us with additional information,” Price said. “They provided this information not only to the [State] Department but to a range of our interagency partners. We are continuing to review this, and that process is ongoing."

This comes amid reports that an Israeli security delegation visited Washington last week in an attempt to convince the US to back the designation of the NGOs as terrorist organizations.

Israel's Defense Ministry blacklisted six of the recently raided organizations in October 2021, with the justification they were being used to fund the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The designation drew heavy criticism from some members of the United States Congress, as well as left-wing organizations.

"We told the Americans that we acted against six organizations out of 250 similar organizations that operate in the West Bank because of their involvement in terrorism and not because of their political positions or because they say things we don't like," a senior Israeli official told Walla.

The official said that the Israeli delegation presented the US with intelligence regarding the six organizations and alleged evidence regarding their involvement in the PFLP.