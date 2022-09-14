'Break the Wave': 7 arrested in West Bank operation

The soldiers operated in several locations, including the villages of Azaria, Dora, Samua and Hebron

Israel’s military, Shin Bet domestic security service and Border Police soldiers arrested seven wanted people throughout the West Bank overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

The soldiers operated in several locations, including the villages of Azaria, Dora, Samua, and in the city of Hebron.

Soldiers also operated in the village of Einbus and arrested a wanted person suspected of terrorist involvement. During the operation in Elkhader and Artes villages, the forces arrested two wanted persons suspected of terrorist activities.

Additionally, four illegal weapons were located and confiscated.

IDF Spokesperson Illegal weapons confiscated by the Israeli military in the West Bank, September 13, 2022.

Israeli soldiers also operated in the town of Jama'in and arrested four additional wanted persons.

Military surveillance identified two suspects near the village of Jalma, close to the West Bank border fence. Forces surrounded the suspects and started a suspect arrest procedure, during which the suspects shot at the fighters.

The Israeli soldiers charged, shot at the suspects and killed them. An Israeli officer was killed due to the exchange of fire.

A total of seven wanted people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested during the operation. The arrested wanted persons and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further investigation.

The overnight raids were conducted as part of Operation “Break the Wave,” which began earlier this year in response to a wave of terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of 19 people inside Israel and the West Bank.