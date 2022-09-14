Israel closes West Bank crossing near where soldier was killed

The attack damaged the security stability which 'first and foremost harms the Palestinian residents'

After inspecting the site where Major Bar Pelach, an Israeli soldier, was killed on Wednesday in the northern, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the closure of the Jalamah crossing until further notice.

“[This was] a serious attack, which claimed the life of the late Major Bar Falah, who acted bravely, and attacked the terrorists in order to protect the citizens of Israel,” said Gantz, who also offered his condolences to the soldier’s family.

Gantz also ordered to halt entry permits to Israel for residents of Kafr Dan, the hometown of the two Palestinian gunmen that killed Pelach.

“We have seen an increase in the scope of terrorism. I am standing at a place that allows a good livelihood for Palestinians living in Jenin and the region,” the minister said while touring the area of the incident.

Pelach was shot and killed when a gunfight erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen along the security fence near the Jalamah village, north of Jenin.

Gantz said the attack damaged the security stability which “first and foremost harms the Palestinian residents and the Palestinian Authority (PA) itself,” referring to the West Bank’s governing body.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency recommended that security units restrict border crossings for residents of cities that represent a “breeding ground” for terrorism in the West Bank.

“We will continue to act intensely wherever necessary, whenever necessary to prevent terrorism,” Gantz said, adding: “Where the PA will not exercise sovereignty, we will take care of our security.”