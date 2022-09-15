Israeli army maps homes of 2 gunmen who killed officer

Jenin governor blames Israel for deteriorating situation in West Bank

Israeli forces operated overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in the village of Kfar Dan, near Jenin, to map the homes of the two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli officer a day earlier.

The two terrorists were killed in the attack along the West Bank security barrier that claimed the life of Major Bar Falah, deputy patrol commander of the Nahal Brigade.

The homes were mapped ahead of a potential demolition, per Israeli policy to deter terrorist attacks.

During the operations, Palestinian rioters opened fire and threw explosive devices, prompting an Israeli military response. The Palestinian health ministry said that a a 17-year-old Palestinian, Oday Salah, was killed by Israeli gunfire during the clashes.

Jenin Governor Akram Rajoub blamed Israel for the deteriorating situation in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus in an interview with Reshet Bet.

He pointed the finger at the "extreme right" government in Israel, which he said "does not want the situation to calm down."

"Nobody encourages what is happening on the ground," he said, deploring the political impasse facing the Palestinian Authority.

Falah, 30, of Netanya, was buried Wednesday night at the Netanya Military Cemetery, north of Tel Aviv.

"We will not hesitate to act where the Palestinian Authority does not maintain order," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday after the attack claimed by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Since a series of anti-Israeli attacks from March that left 19 dead, the Israeli army has increased its operations in the northern West Bank, particularly in the regions of Nablus and Jenin where Palestinian armed terrorist groups are active.