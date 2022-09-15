Gantz: PA replacement in West Bank would be worse

Israel's defense minister also discusses Iran deal, saying that it 'is in the ER room'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday defended keeping the Palestinian Authority (PA) in power in the West Bank, saying that the alternative would be "worse and more radical."

He made the comments a day after it was revealed that one of the two Palestinian gunmen who attacked Israeli soldiers at the West Bank security fence near the village of Jalameh north of Jenin was a member of the PA's security forces.

An Israeli officer was killed in the attack and the two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces.

Security coordination between the PA and Israel has weakened in recent months, especially in the northern West Bank areas such as Jenin and Nablus. Israeli forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations in that part of the West Bank in response.

He made the comments on the final day of the Institute for Counter-Terrorism's conference at Reichman University in the central Israeli city of Herzliya.

i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev is reporting from the conference and said that Gantz, as well as other speakers at the event including National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata who spoke before him, were in unison in stressing the importance of a "strong Palestinian Authority."

Gantz also dismissed the idea of a bi-national state, stressing the importance of Israel being a Jewish country. However, he also said that Israel cannot live with a "terror state in the West Bank."

In regards to a revival of the Iran nuclear deal, Gantz echoed Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier in the week, saying that at least in the short term an agreement would not be signed by world powers.

"The Iran deal seems like it is in the ER room. I think the pressure should be continued. If there is a deal it should be a better deal," the defense minister said.