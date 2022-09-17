Syria accuses Israel of deadly airstrike on Damascus airport

Five regime soldiers allegedly killed in the attack

Syria on Saturday accused Israel of carrying out an overnight airstrike on the Damascus International airport and other positions south of the capital that killed five soldiers and caused material damages.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the attack and managed to down most of the missiles, a the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The aggression led to the death of five soldiers and some material damage," Syria's official news agency Sana quoted a military source as saying.

There was no immediate confirmation if the strike has affected airport operations.

Israel intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah.

Tehran lately adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers from Israeli strikes against weapons convoys.