Israeli army chief visiting Poland and France this week

"This visit aims to strengthen the IDF's cooperation with the French and Polish armies'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, will pay a five-day official visit to France and Poland this week.

He will meet his Polish and French counterparts to discuss the Iranian threat as well as tensions with Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.

Kochavi, who last week hosted delegations from 25 countries, including Poland and France, for a military innovation conference, will be accompanied by his wife, Yael Kochavi.

Also joining Kochavi will be the head of the IDF's International Cooperation Division, Brigadier General Effie Defrin; Brigadier General Amit Saar, the IDF's intelligence research chief; and the IDF spokesman, Brigadier General Ron Kochav.

Kochavi will first travel to Poland on Sunday for three days to meet the country's Chief of Staff, General Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, and hold working meetings with other senior officials.

During his trip, he will visit the former Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp with a delegation of IDF officers, and will also travel to Warsaw where he will visit the city's Jewish cemetery and museum. Finally, he will lay a wreath at the Warsaw Ghetto Memorial and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The IDF chief of staff will then fly to France where he will meet General Thierry Burkhard, chief of staff of the French armies. He will also have professional talks with President Emmanuel Macron's Chief of Staff, Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland, as well as other senior officials.

Kochavi will finally visit the French Innovation Agency.

"The trip of the Israeli army chief of staff is part of the strengthening of military relations and cooperation between the IDF and the Polish and French armies," the IDF spokesman said in a statement.