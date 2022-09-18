Israel: 2 Palestinians carrying submachine gun arrested at border crossing

Another suspect, likely linked to the pair, arrested nearby

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians, one of whom was armed with a submachine gun, attempting to cross the West Bank security barrier.

The suspects and weapon were taken for further questioning.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) monitors spotted two suspects who attempted to cross the security barrier adjacent to the Israeli city of Baqa.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and apprehended the two suspects.

A so-called “Carlo” submachine gun was found in one of the suspect’s possession.

Following additional searches in the area, IDF soldiers apprehended an additional Palestinian, likely part of the same cell.