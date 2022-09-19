Israeli police to boost security in Jerusalem amid attacks

2,000 officers will be deployed to the city to protect its residents and tourists

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman said on Sunday that police would boost security in the city as they received intelligence warnings about possible terrorist attacks during the upcoming High Holidays.

Tens of thousands of Jews are expected to visit Jerusalem during Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Yom Kippur and the following week of Sukkot. According to Turgeman, 2,000 officers will be deployed to the city to protect its residents and tourists.

The focus will be on events that will be held in Jerusalem’s Old City, with several roads being closed in its vicinity during the religious festivities. Drivers will also be banned from entering the Old City by car.

The number of officers on motorbikes will be doubled to optimize the response time to potential threats.

Turgeman also noted that the Temple Mount, a holy site both for Jews and Muslims, which often becomes the center of tensions and clashes between followers of different faiths and police, will be open for visiting.

“Regular practices in place at the mount for years will be maintained. The dates of visits will not be changed. Anyone who breaks the rules will be removed from the mount,” the official said, adding that he signed restraining orders to keep potential agitators away from the holy site.

Despite the increased number of attacks across Israel in recent weeks, Turgeman said that there was no reason to alter plans to visit Jerusalem, assuring that police would provide protection to all visitors.