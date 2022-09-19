Syrian wounded by Israeli army fire at border

Four suspects threw 'unidentified objects' near the Israeli-Syrian border

A Syrian was wounded by Israeli army fire at the border on Monday morning during an arrest procedure following suspicious activity, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Israeli surveillance spotted four suspects on the Syrian side close to the Israeli border in the Golan Heights. The suspects were "throwing unidentified objects," the IDF indicated in a statement.

Soldiers crossed the border fence while still in Israeli territory and attempted to apprehend the suspects. One of the suspects was shot in the lower body.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital in Israel for treatment. The suspect was transported to Poriya Medical Center, located just south of Tiberias, in the Galilee region.

Media reports indicated that the Syrian suspect was shot in the abdomen and was in serious condition.

No injuries were reported to Israeli forces during the incident.